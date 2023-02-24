Roma reach Europa League last 16 with win over Salzburg

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
24 February 2023
Jose Mourinho's Roma made it to Friday's last 16 draw as a 2-0 win overturned a one-goal deficit from the first leg against Salzburg, Trend reports citing Bein Sports.

Andrea Belotti and Paulo Dybala scored in a seven-minute first-half spell to secure the win.

Six-time champions Sevilla went down to a 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands but progressed 3-2 on aggregate.

Luuk de Jong and Fabio Silva hit late goals for the Dutch team who had Mauro Junior sent off in stoppage time.

Sporting Lisbon were also amongst the winners, a 4-0 victory at Midtjylland in Denmark sealing a 5-1 victory.

Union Berlin, who are riding high in the Bundesliga, defeated Ajax 3-1 after the first leg had ended goalless last week.

Robin Knoche, Josip Juranovic and Danilho Doekhi scored the goals which gave Union a first ever win in the Europa League knockout stages.

