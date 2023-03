BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. On Wednesday, an attempt was made to attack the President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Ersin Tatar, Trend reports citing TRT Haber.

According to the information, the attack attempt was made in London.

A group of Greek students tried to block the road to Ersin Tatar's car, which was on its way to the conference.

The British police stopped the Greek students who shouted provocative slogans.