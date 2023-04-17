At least 12 injured in Bangladesh train derailment

At least 12 people were injured when seven compartments of two trains were derailed on an overpass in Bangladesh's Cumilla district, some 96 km east of the capital Dhaka, a police official said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Md Faruk Hossain, officer-in-charge of Cumilla's Nangalkot police station, told Xinhua that five compartments of a Dhaka-bound passenger train from southeastern seaport city Chattogram derailed after it hit a goods train from behind at the Hasanpur Railway Station in Nangalkot at around 6:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT) on Sunday.

He added that two compartments of the goods train went off tracks following the accident.

According to the official, the train derailments halted the railway communications from Dhaka to other parts of the country for hours.

The cause of the accident is not clear immediately.