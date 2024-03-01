Iran detains election interferers in its Gilan province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Six people have been detained for interfering in the electoral process in the Rezvanshahr district of Gilan province, northern Iran, the Prosecutor of the Public and Revolutionary Court of the district Hadi Nirumend said, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the detainees is a representative of the rural executive power, and the rest are authorized persons of the candidates.

The prosecutor noted that these people tried to interfere in the electoral process. Even though they were warned, they ignored it and were therefore detained.

To note, Iran is conducting its 12th parliamentary election and the 6th Assembly of Experts election.

The election has commenced at 08:00 and is being held in 1,218 constituencies and approximately 59,000 polling stations in 31 provinces.

About 61.2 million (61,172,298) people are eligible to vote in the election.

Some, 15,200 people will compete for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament. The current speaker of the Iranian Parliament is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Assembly of Experts, responsible for supervising the Supreme Leader of Iran’s appointment, dismissal, and overall conduct, has 144 candidates battling for 88 available seats. The current chairman of the Assembly is Ahmad Jannati.

