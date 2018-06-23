Bolivia, Russia to start building nuclear research center in July

23 June 2018 09:33 (UTC+04:00)

Bolivia’s nuclear research center will begin to be built with assistance from Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom at the end of July, said Russia’s ambassador to Bolivia, Vladimir Sprinchan, TASS reports.

"The project is ready for launch. It looks like the works at El Alto will begin at the end of July," the Bolivian news agency Agencia Boliviana de Informacion quotes him as saying.

Russia and Bolivia on March 6, 2016 concluded an inter-government agreement on cooperation in the peaceful uses of outer space and building a nuclear research center in El Alto, at an altitude of 4,100 meters above the sea level. The Bolivian government-funded $300-million project will be implemented jointly with Russia’s nuclear power corporation Rosatom.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Iran, Russia agree to coordinate actions for saving JCPOA
Nuclear Program 02:23
Russia changes co-chairman of intergovernmental commission for cooperation with Azerbaijan
Politics 22 June 22:37
US-Russia relations don't affect BMW business (Exclusive)
Economy news 22 June 20:37
Caspian Pipeline Consortium opens tender for supply of Schneider Electric equipment
Tenders 22 June 17:50
Projects worth over $1 bln can be implemented with South Korea in Russian Far East
Russia 22 June 17:30
OPEC agrees modest hike in oil supply after Iran softens stance
Oil&Gas 22 June 17:04
How can Iran's involvement affect China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway project?
Commentary 22 June 15:45
Venezuela says oil output recovery by end of 2018 will be 'a challenge'
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:42
Ministers of OPEC countries start talks on adjusting oil production cut quotas
Oil&Gas 22 June 14:27
US Congress delegation to visit Russia soon
US 22 June 12:18
Russia seeking to finance oil projects worth $50B in Iran
Oil&Gas 22 June 11:57
Azerbaijan’s trading house to open in Russia’s Astrakhan city
Economy news 22 June 11:43
Trump says he is considering meeting with Putin
US 22 June 09:46
At Least 8 Killed After US-Led Coalition Airstrikes in Deir Ez-Zor
US 22 June 01:42
Russia skeptical about UN human rights report on Syria’s Eastern Ghouta: FM Lavrov
Russia 21 June 23:21
Uzbekistan increasing number of international flights
Tourism 21 June 20:32
Russian FM talks unfulfilled UN resolutions on Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21 June 19:07
Kremlin declines to comment on location, time for possible Putin-Trump meeting
Russia 21 June 17:44