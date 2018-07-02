Putin, King of Spain discuss bilateral relations over phone

2 July 2018 12:58 (UTC+04:00)

Development of bilateral relations were among topics discussed during a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Felipe VI of Spain, who attended a World Cup Round of 16 match between Russia and Spain in Moscow, TASS with reference to the Kremlin press service reported.

"The Spanish King congratulated Vladimir Putin on Team Russia’s win. The sides also exchanged views on issues of the development of bilateral relations," the press service said.

Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the Russian leader had called the King of Spain after the match and "commended the skills and high expertise of the Spanish team."

Earlier on Sunday, Russia defeated Spain 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 after extra time and advanced to the quarterfinals.

