Russia, China to hold experiment to increase satellite data accuracy

Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration (CNSA) have agreed to hold an experiment before October 1 to use testing grounds for raising the quality of assessing Earth’s remote sensing data, TASS with reference to the Roscosmos press office reported on Thursday.

"The partners have agreed to hold a joint experiment for using the Russian and Chinese testing grounds for raising the quality of assessing the Earth’s remote sensing data of their satellites before October 1, 2018," the press office said.

Both sides also noted their effective interaction in the mutual provision of the Earth’s remote sensing data from the Russian and Chinese satellites under the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters upon the onset of emergency situations on the territories of Russia and China.

Both parties also agreed to promptly exchange additional materials required for mutually assessing the Earth’s remote sensing data from Russian and Chinese satellites.

Representatives of Roscosmos and CNSA held a session of the Russian-Chinese working sub-group for cooperation in the Earth’s remote sensing on Thursday. The session was held as part of preparations for the 19th meeting of the Russian-Chinese sub-commission for cooperation in space exploration.

During the working group’s meeting, the sides agreed that cooperation in the Earth’s remote sensing was a major area of Russian-Chinese interaction in peaceful space exploration.

The partners noted that the points of the program of the Russian-Chinese cooperation in space exploration for 2018-2022 were complied with, and also agreed on developing proposals on updating the cooperation program.

