Kremlin comments on Putin-Trump summit

The format of the summit of the Russian and US presidents, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, does not stipulate that a joint declaration should be adopted, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday, Reuters reports.

"No, a joint communique is not a necessary attribute of such meetings. The statements will be made by the two presidents right after the summit," Peskov said.

Peskov pointed out that the Kremlin had already made an announcement about a joint news conference of the two heads of state.

The Russia-US summit will take place in Helsinki on July 16.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news