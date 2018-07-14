Putin praises Russian-French relationship in holiday greeting addressed to Macron

14 July 2018 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin gave a high appraisal to the relationship between Moscow and Paris in his greeting addressed to France’s President Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the French national holiday, TASS with reference to the Kremlin press services reported on Saturday.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir V. Putin has sent a greeting telegram to President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron on the occasion of the national holiday - Bastille Day. Russian President gave a high appraisal to the Russian-French relations that are traditionally essential to European affairs, being an important factor for providing peace, security and stability on the continent," the statement said.

"I am confident that by pooling the interests, our countries can do a lot for solving pressing issues of the regional and global agenda," Putin was quoted as saying.

He also "expressed hope that the results of Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Russia in May will contribute to the development of mutually beneficial ties and political dialogue between Moscow and Paris in various fields," the Kremlin added.

