Putin hails talks with Trump as successful, useful

16 July 2018 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is satisfied with results of his talks with US counterpart Donald Trump, Putin told a news conference after the Russia-US summit in Helsinki on Monday.

"The talks with President of the United States Mr. Donald Trump were held in a frank, business-like atmosphere," he said. "I view them as successful and useful."

Putin is sure that Russia and the United States must join forces to combat common threats.

"Today, both Russia and the USA face completely different challenges: dangerous unbalancing of international security and stability mechanisms, regional crises, spread of terrorism and transboundary crime, criminality, increase of global economy problems, ecological and other risks. We can tackle all this only by joining forces," the Russian leader stressed during the press conference on the outcomes of the Russia-US summit.

"I hope we and our American partners will understand this," Putin noted.

