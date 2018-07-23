Putin, Nazarbayev discuss preparations for Caspian summit

23 July 2018 16:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan, Vladimir Putin and Nursultan Nazarbayev have discussed the cooperation within the EEU and the preparations for the Caspian summit, RIA Novosti reported referring to the press service of the Kremlin.

"President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin has had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.... Some issues of further development of cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union as well as the preparations for the upcoming fifth Caspian summit in Aktau in August have been discussed," the message says.

The two leaders also exchanged views on a number of topical issues of the international agenda.

In addition, the president of Kazakhstan congratulated Putin on successfully holding the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The presidents also mulled the schedule of the upcoming meetings, the press service of the Kazakh leader reported. The conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian side.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Wind farm to be built in west of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 17:39
Uzbekistan to cultivate Tatarstani sorts of cereals, beans, potatoes
Economy news 14:30
Netanyahu to discuss situation in Syria with Lavrov, Russian general staff chief
Israel 14:14
Azerbaijan plans to increase exports to Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:14
Trump slams Russian election meddling claims as 'big hoax'
Russia 11:35
Online agro-exchange launched in Kazakhstan's Kyzylorda
Economy news 11:08
Latest
Wind farm to be built in west of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 17:39
Azerbaijan starts export of fruits and vegetables to Latvia
Economy news 17:22
Azerbaijan announces manat rate for July 24
Economy news 17:21
Complex Drilling Work Trust of SOCAR announces tender
Tenders 17:14
SOFAZ to buy license for software via tender
Tenders 17:13
Senator Goulet: President Aliyev’s France visit to pave way for better understanding of Azerbaijan as hub of stability
Politics 17:07
Iran sets deadline for EU to offer ‘practical proposals’
Nuclear Program 17:06
Venue, date of next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs to be specified
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 16:34
Shekel starts week stronger against dollar
Israel 16:20