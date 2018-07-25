Russian goods may capture place of US products on Chinese market — industry minister

25 July 2018 19:36 (UTC+04:00)

Russian goods may capture the place held by US products on the market of China after introduction of mutual import duties by these countries, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said on Wednesday in an interview with the NTV Channel, TASS reports.

The United States and European countries are waging "an improper trade war" with Russia, the minister said. "We are talking about the US in the first instance, which actually imposes restrictions and bans on supply of products, for example, from China and other US partner nations," Manturov said. "A vacant [export] niche may appear for us there to a certain extent, for example, regarding China, for substitution of products supplied from the US," he noted.

The bilateral trade volume between Russia and the United States "is not too large" and exports of Russian goods have not changed significantly over the period of anti-Russian sanctions, Manturov noted. CIS and neighboring countries remain main markets for the Russian export. At the same time, "Egypt, Turkey, Algeria and Germany are countries with growing turnover with Russia, in the first instance on account of our exports," he added.

