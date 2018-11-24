Moscow police respond to bomb threat at Kievskiy railway terminal

The Kievskiy railway station in western Moscow has been evacuated as the police and the Emergencies Ministry's staff are checking the station premises for the presence of explosive devices there, a source in the Russian capital's emergencies services told Sputnik on Saturday.

"The employees of the Russian Interior Ministry are checking the Kievskiy railway station for the presence of explosive devices there. The units of the Russian Emergencies Ministry are supporting them," the source added.

In the earlier hours of Saturday, a source told Sputnik that the Hotel Complex "Molodezhny" in northern Moscow had been evacuated after a bomb threat call. However, no explosives had been found at the premises of the hotel.

