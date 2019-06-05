Putin, Xi Jinping sign agreements on Russian-Chinese partnership

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have signed two mutual statements on the outcomes of the talks held in Kremlin on Wednesday, Trend reported citing TASS.

The talks have lasted for about three hours. The first statement signed concerns the development of strategic cooperation and comprehensive partnership in the bilateral relations between Russia and China.

The second document on strengthening strategic stability includes international issues of mutual interest, as well as issues of global strategic stability.

The sides have reaffirmed their commitment to maintain close contacts between the Russian and Chinese leaders, as well as to implement the mechanism of regular meetings between heads of government of both states. They also plan "to maintain the unique channel of bilateral contacts between the Administration of the President of the Russian Federation and the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, to strengthen its role in establishing contacts between the heads of state and implementing the agreements reached by them."

The leaders also agreed to expand strategic contacts between the countries’ defense ministries and armed forces, as well as to support the efforts aimed at fighting international terrorism and extremism.

In addition, around 30 intergovernmental and commercial agreements have been signed during Xi Jinping’s state visit to Russia.

