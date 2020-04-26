38 coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day, overall death toll at 404

A total of 38 novel coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past day, bringing the overall death toll in the Russian capital to 404, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"38 patients diagnosed with pneumonia, who tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the center said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 2,700,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 191,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 74,588 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,250 patients having recovered from the virus. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.