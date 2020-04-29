Number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow exceeds 500 - crisis center

The number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow has exceeded 500, with 67 coronavirus-positive patients having died over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sixty-seven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths has reached 546.

The center once again called for strict observance of the coronavirus lockdowns and recalled that these measures have been extended until May 11.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 3,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 211,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 923,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 93,558 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 8,456 patients having recovered from the virus. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.