Moscow ‘s COVID-19 death toll rises by 64 to 2,749

Another 64 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Sixty-four patients whose pneumonia diagnosis had been confirmed and who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection died in Moscow," the center informed.

A total of 2,749 people with confirmed COVID-19 infections have died in the Russian capital.

"The crisis center reminds again that if you develop any cold-like symptoms, stay at home and avoid self-medication. Do not put your life and health at risk as well as the lives and health of people around, call for a doctor," the center added.