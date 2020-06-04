Moscow ‘s COVID-19 death toll rises by 64 to 2,749
Another 64 patients who tested positive for the coronavirus died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports citing TASS.
"Sixty-four patients whose pneumonia diagnosis had been confirmed and who had tested positive for the coronavirus infection died in Moscow," the center informed.
A total of 2,749 people with confirmed COVID-19 infections have died in the Russian capital.
"The crisis center reminds again that if you develop any cold-like symptoms, stay at home and avoid self-medication. Do not put your life and health at risk as well as the lives and health of people around, call for a doctor," the center added.
