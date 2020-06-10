Russia's coronavirus case tally approaches 500,000
Russia on Wednesday reported 8,404 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 493,657, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 216 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 6,358.
