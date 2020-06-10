Russia's coronavirus case tally approaches 500,000

Russia 10 June 2020 12:11 (UTC+04:00)
Russia on Wednesday reported 8,404 new cases of the coronavirus, taking the nationwide tally of infections to 493,657, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 216 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 6,358.

El Al extends passenger flight suspensions until June 30
Israel Aerospace wins $350 million European special mission aircraft deal
Plus500 shares fall 10% after big revenue hit from client trading wins
