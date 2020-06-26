Twenty-five coronavirus patients die in Moscow in the past day

Twenty-five more coronavirus patients died in Moscow in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 3,694, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Twenty-five patients diagnosed with pneumonia and testing positive for coronavirus died in Moscow," it said. "Overall, 3,694 people with confirmed coronavirus have died in the capital city," it added.

The situation with coronavirus has visibly improved in Moscow, the hardest hit in the country. The city reports 217,791 cases overall, with 885 new cases reported in the past day. As many as 142,194 people have recovered. The number of recoveries on Thursday, 926, once again exceeded the number of new cases reported in the past day. The highest figure of recoveries from coronavirus in Moscow, 8,033, was reported on May 26.

To date, 613,994 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 375,164 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 8,605 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.