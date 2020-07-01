Home World Russia Russia reports 6,556 new coronavirus cases Russia 1 July 2020 11:50 (UTC+04:00) Russia on Wednesday reported 6,556 new cases of the novel coronavirus, taking its nationwide tally to 654,405, Trend reports with reference to Reuters. The country’s coronavirus response centre said 216 people had died of the virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 9,536. Tags: Russia Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news Georgian ministry reveals data on infrastructure tenders for July 2020 Austrian ambassador welcomes start of OMV Petrom's work in Georgia Gakharia: We will continue consultations with EU member states in order to be able to ensure safe and secure movement of citizens Latest EBRD supports solar plant construction in Kazakhstan Oil&Gas 12:10 Kazakhstan's Tengiz field operator suspends some operations as COVID-19 cases grow Oil&Gas 12:07 USAID talks work in Turkmenistan, support for economy sectors Business 12:03 Gaseous solutions needed for re-launching EU industry: Eurogas Oil&Gas 11:52 Russia reports 6,556 new coronavirus cases Russia 11:50 Amount of Russia's cargo moved through Turkey's ports announced Turkey 11:39 Azerbaijan's beekeeping industry continues to develop Business 11:34 German retail sales rebound in May as lockdown lifted Europe 11:34 Ryanair to cut 3,500 jobs if pay cuts not agreed Europe 11:30 Netherlands increase import of Kazakhstan's goods Finance 11:24 Azerbaijani oil price increases Oil&Gas 11:22 VISA talks contactless transactions in Azerbaijan Finance 11:17 VISA continues providing support to Azerbaijan during COVID-19 Finance 11:16 Azerigas to extend service life of gas lines across Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 11:11 Premium fuel price in Azerbaijan increases Oil&Gas 11:10 Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan on July 1 Finance 10:47 Azerbaijani currency rates for July 1 Finance 10:46 Rouhani warns people that COVID-19 may stay until 2021 in Iran Iran 10:46 Israeli big data co Upsolver raises $13m Israel 10:33 UK house prices fall for first time since 2012 Europe 10:31 S&P: Samruk-Kazyna playing central role in helping Kazakhstan meet key economic objectives Business 10:28 Mining sector leading in Baku's industrial production Business 10:27 Stocks of foreign companies to appear on Azerbaijani 'Investme' e-platform Finance 10:25 Shell’s impairments to hit entire oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 10:12 Iran's NIDC announces tender to buy Rochester logging cable Tenders 10:08 Volume of five-month cargo movement from Israel via Turkish ports disclosed Turkey 10:08 Georgian ministry reveals data on infrastructure tenders for July 2020 Finance 09:53 Google postpones U.S. office reopening to September as virus cases spike US 09:44 Oil rises after drop in U.S. crude stocks suggests demand pickup Oil&Gas 09:43 Romania's share in Azerbaijan's exports growing Business 09:43 Japan's new auto sales skid 23% year-on-year in June Other News 09:40 Kazakhstan’s postal service operator to buy fuel via tender Business 09:24 Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Iran slumping Turkey 09:14 Thailand reports two new imported coronavirus cases in quarantine Other News 09:05 Austrian ambassador welcomes start of OMV Petrom's work in Georgia Oil&Gas 09:02 439 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 08:55 Trump says he becomes "more angry at China" because of spread of pandemic US 08:44 Brazil's cases surpass 1.4 million, deaths near 60,000 Other News 08:31 C5+1 debate ways and prospects for widening trade and economic ties Kazakhstan 08:15 Poland, Azerbaijan can cooperate in wind, biofuels or solar energy: ministry Oil&Gas 08:13 Iran's FM urges UNSC to adhere to "rule of law" over nuke deal Politics 08:00 Gakharia: We will continue consultations with EU member states in order to be able to ensure safe and secure movement of citizens Georgia 07:51 Gasoline price will rise in Azerbaijan Economy 07:23 EU starts lifting travel restriction for third countries Europe 07:01 Chinese mainland reports 3 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Other News 06:25 Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99 ICT 05:51 35 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day Russia 05:19 Facebook bans accounts linked to anti-government U.S. 'boogaloo' movement US 04:51 US punishing other states for non-violating UNSC resolution - Iranian top diplomat Politics 04:13 Chile reports 279,393 cases of COVID-19, with 5,688 deaths Other News 03:39 Israel sets new record in daily COVID-19 infections Israel 03:01 Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 163,000 in past day - WHO World 02:25 India deploys helicopter, 12 drones to stop fast-spreading locusts Other News 01:41 Powerful explosion kills 19 in Iran capital (UPDATE) Society 01:16 Airbus to cut 15,000 jobs to survive coronavirus crisis Other News 00:55 U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 2.6 mln: Johns Hopkins University US 00:14 Qatar reports 982 new COVID-19 cases, 96,088 in total Arab World 30 June 23:34 Parliamentary majority discussed changes to be made into Election Code Georgia 30 June 22:45 UK minister says aware of intelligence relating to Russia paying Taliban to kill U.S. troops Europe 30 June 22:28 Saudi Arabia's COVID-19 cases surpass 190,000 Arab World 30 June 22:11 Turkey reports 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, 199,906 in total Turkey 30 June 21:48 United Airlines to resume U.S.-China passenger flights on July 8 US 30 June 21:22 OSCE Minsk Group, Azerbaijani, Armenian MFAs talk next steps in Nagorno-Karabakh peace process Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 30 June 20:35 Turkey’s export of cars to Kyrgyzstan increases Turkey 30 June 20:22 Azerbaijani Energy Ministry signs contract with Deloitte & Touche Oil&Gas 30 June 20:05 Azerbaijan developed plans to fight COVID-19 since creation of Operational Headquarters Society 30 June 19:50 Iran's petrochemical production to increase Oil&Gas 30 June 19:31 Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Opening of int’l flights may be considered Society 30 June 19:30 Top official: Armenia hides most of its COVID-related figures Politics 30 June 19:30 Azerbaijan reveals its five-month non-oil export data Business 30 June 19:26 New railway vehicles put into operation in Iran Transport 30 June 19:11 Assistant to Azerbaijani president: Armenia continues aggression under guise of ceasefire Politics 30 June 19:04 Georgia decreases import of Turkish clothes Turkey 30 June 18:54 Turkey-Azerbaijan trade turnover slides in May 2020 Turkey 30 June 18:53 Assistant to president: Azerbaijan continues int’l co-op regarding COVID-19 Politics 30 June 18:50 Assistant to president: Quarantine regime in Azerbaijan may be extended Politics 30 June 18:31 Booking.com wins at U.S. Supreme Court in bid to trademark its name US 30 June 18:30 Volume of loaded, unloaded cargo via Iranian ports announced Business 30 June 18:29 Online meeting held between Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs Politics 30 June 18:25 Canada GDP likely to rise 3% in May on gradual reopening Other News 30 June 18:23 Belarus’ Belavia once again postpones resuming flights to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan Transport 30 June 18:20 SOCAR’s oil products sales down in value Oil&Gas 30 June 18:19 Azerbaijan confirms 556 new COVID-19 cases Society 30 June 18:17 EasyJet looking to cut over 700 pilot jobs Europe 30 June 18:15 Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of electrical equipment Tenders 30 June 18:14 Georgia to maintain two-week quarantine for all incoming visitors Georgia 30 June 18:14 Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on July 1 Oil&Gas 30 June 18:13 EU agrees 'safe' list of 14 countries for travel resumption Europe 30 June 18:04 Kazakhstan corrects marginal tariffs for energy producing organizations Oil&Gas 30 June 18:03 S&P predicts passenger traffic via Georgian Railway to drop in 2020 Transport 30 June 17:58 Chile jobless rate hits 11.2% during pandemic, new record in a decade Other News 30 June 17:54 Mining to possibly lead to significant growth of Kazakhstan's GDP Commentary 30 June 17:53 Demand from Azerbaijani banks at CBA's foreign exchange auction increases Finance 30 June 17:52 Turkmenistan can participate in number of EU Investment Facility projects Finance 30 June 17:49 Georgia stops exporting sheep to Azerbaijan Business 30 June 17:48 Bahar Azadi gold coin rises to record price in Iran Finance 30 June 17:47 Georgian Ambassador talks prospects of Azerbaijani-Georgian relations against backdrop of COVID-19 Business 30 June 17:42 Azerbaijan's six-month exports via 'Single Window' more than doubles year-on-year Business 30 June 17:38 Kazakhstan's import of grain, legumes from Turkey still rising Turkey 30 June 17:32 Iran declares volume of loaded, unloaded cargo at its small ports Business 30 June 17:31 All news