Russia reports 6,611 new coronavirus infections
Russia on Saturday reported 6,611 new coronavirus cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 720,547, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The country’s coronavirus crisis response centre said 188 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,205.
Russia said 497,446 people have recovered from the virus.
