Moscow's death toll from confirmed coronavirus cases rises by 27 to 4,143

Another 27 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Twenty-seven patients have passed away in Moscow. Their diagnoses of pneumonia were confirmed and they tested positive for the coronavirus infection," the center informed.

To date, a total of 4,143 deaths from confirmed COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, is registered in the Russian capital.

As of July 11, Moscow has registered nearly 228,700 coronavirus cases, while more than 164,000 patients have recovered from the disease.