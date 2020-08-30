Eleven more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

Eleven more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities nearing 4,809, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"Eleven coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said.

The coronavirus situation in Moscow, which was the most serious in Russia, has visibly improved. By today, Moscow has reported more than 261,038 confirmed coronavirus cases. This includes 677 over the last 24 hours. The number of patients who recovered reached 212,301 patients.