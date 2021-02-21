Russia confirms over 12,700 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia recorded 12,742 COVID-19 cases in the past day and the total caseload hit 4,164,726, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.3%.

Currently, 367,988 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries

Some 16,012 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia in the past day and the total number of recoveries reached 3,713,445.

The share of recoveries rose to 89.2% of all those infected.

Fatalities

Russia confirmed 417 COVID-19 deaths in the past day versus 480 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 83,293.

The average mortality rate hit 2%, according to the crisis center.