Russia reports nearly 9,300 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia confirmed 9,299 new COVID-19 cases in the past day, bringing the total case tally to 4,456,869, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

In relative terms, the growth rate reached 0.2%.

Currently, 292,444 people are undergoing treatment in Russia.

Recoveries and deaths

Some 8,743 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the past day in Russia and the total number of recoveries reached 4,069,395. According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries remained at 91.3% of all those infected.

Russia’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 371 in the past day versus 392 a day earlier, and the total death toll hit 95,030.

Coronavirus in Moscow

Moscow recorded 1,511 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, while the Russian capital’s total caseload has hit 1,011,463 since the start of the pandemic.

According to the crisis center, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases amounted to 0.15%. The day before, some 1,728 cases were recorded. Over the past day, 50 coronavirus patients died in Moscow, bringing the death toll to 16,128.

Some 1,371 people were discharged from Moscow’s hospitals, while the total number of recoveries has reached 931,296 since the start of the pandemic. Currently, as many as 64,039 people are ill in the Russian capital.