Russia reports 17,906 daily COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 17,906 in the past 24 hours reaching 5,299,215. This is the highest number since January 31, as follows from the data provided by the anti-coronavirus crisis center on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative growth rate stands at 0.34%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Karachay-Cherkessia and North Ossetia-Alania (0.06% each), the Yamalo-Nenets autonomous region, Ingushetia and Kabardino-Balkaria (0.08% each), Tuva and Adygea (0.09% each).

The Moscow Region reported 1,456 new cases (the highest number since January 3), St. Petersburg - 996, the Nizhny Novgorod Region - 231, Buryatia - 226 and the Voronezh Region - 193.

Currently, 308,961 people in Russia are undergoing treatment.