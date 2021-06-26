Russia registers a new high of 21,665 coronavirus cases since January 21

Russia 26 June 2021 14:09 (UTC+04:00)
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 21,665 in the past day, registering the highest level since January 21 this year, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

Overall, coronavirus infections totaled 5,430,753 in Russia. The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.4% in the past day, the latest figures show.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia increased by 14,347 in the past day to 4,943,98.

The share of patients discharged from hospitals upon their recovery decreased to 91% of all infections, the latest figures suggest.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 619 in the past 24 hours compared to 601 a day before, registering the highest level since December 24 last year.

Overall, 132,683 people have died of the novel coronavirus in Russia since the start of the pandemic. The death rate remained at 2.44%, the latest figures indicate.

Almost every fifth coronavirus patient died in St. Petersburg where 107 fatalities were registered in the past 24 hours compared to 98 deaths a day before, the latest data suggest.

