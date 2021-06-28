11 people shot, 1 fatally, in U.S. Chicago
Eleven people were shot, one fatally, in gunfire in a neighborhood on South Side of Chicago late Sunday, Chicago Tribune reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The shooting happened around 10:55 p.m., when three men emerged from an alley and fired shots into a crowd of people standing outside. A woman suffered at least one gunshot wound to the chest, was taken to hospital and was pronounced dead, Chicago police said in a media notification.
No motive for the shooting had been released as of early Monday. No arrests had been made and no description of the gunmen had been provided, local media reported.
