Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Russia 2 July 2021 17:22 (UTC+04:00)
Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Russia has documented 23,218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,561,360, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative daily increase rate is 0.42%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,488 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, 1,671 in St. Petersburg, 382 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 334 in the Voronezh Region, 325 in Buryatia.

Currently, there are 389,277 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh
Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh
Lockdown in Russia not under discussion currently - Kremlin
Lockdown in Russia not under discussion currently - Kremlin
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iranian official talk oil plans of upcoming administration Business 18:10
Iran's imported commodity prices increase Business 18:07
Iran to use foreign currency reserves to create jobs Business 17:57
Iran to increase financing of rural development projects Business 17:56
Uzbekistan ready to build its first nuclear power plant Uzbekistan 17:53
SOCAR nominated as one of largest taxpayers in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:49
Georgian Myway Airlines starts cargo transportation Transport 17:44
Uzbekistan restricts work of Twitter, TikTok, VKontakte Uzbekistan 17:41
Kyrgyz textile industry begins entering Korean market Kyrgyzstan 17:28
Azerbaijan's TABIB talks about importance of third dose of COVID-19 vaccine Society 17:28
Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours Russia 17:22
Another enterprise for production of building materials being built in Turkmenistan Construction 17:21
Turkmen Railways open tender for purchase of spare parts Tenders 17:21
Russia, EU discuss situation in Karabakh Politics 17:20
Tesla quarterly deliveries hit 200,000 mark for the first time US 17:20
Reporters Without Borders rep in Sweden posts article on death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar Politics 17:19
Azerbaijan discloses number of locally registered domain names YTD ICT 17:15
TABIB shares plans to complete COVID-19 vaccination in Azerbaijan until autumn 2021 Society 17:15
Incomes in Azerbaijan's fixed capital from foreign investments slightly down Finance 17:14
Uzbekistan, China look to accelerate project on launching COVID-19 vaccine production Uzbekistan 17:13
Most members of OPEC+ monitoring support UAE’s view on quotas revision Arab World 17:12
Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan discuss prospects for expanding co-op Politics 17:12
Southern Gas Corridor CJSC gained over $13M profit in 2020 Oil&Gas 16:57
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on July 2 Society 16:48
Azerbaijan confirms 101 more COVID-19 cases, 63 recoveries Society 16:41
Good progress made since cessation of hostilities in Azerbaijani Karabakh - OSCE PA Rapporteur Politics 16:24
Employee development co Juno Journey raises $19m Israel 16:02
Russian Export Center offers financial instruments for implementation of projects in Azerbaijan Economy 16:01
EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement to visit Azerbaijan Politics 16:01
Tesla top-of-range car caught fire while owner was driving US 15:57
Average prices for real estate in Uzbekistan's regions disclosed Uzbekistan 15:55
Jet’s re-entry poised to shake up India’s aviation landscape Other News 15:49
Uzbekistan’s Tashkent Mechanical Plant plans to supply airline components for Ukrainian Antonov Uzbekistan 15:47
Time for world to work together and get rid of pandemic, Indian minister says Other News 15:44
UK receives 6 million applications to EU settlement scheme before deadline Europe 15:43
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says Other News 15:42
Bakcell subscribers will use the “Citizen” type “Asan Imza” service free of charge ICT 15:39
Azerbaijani satellite operator agrees on co-op with Chinese high-tech company Economy 15:36
Azerbaijan to achieve positive results of COVID-19 vaccination soon - Health Ministry Society 15:34
Lockdown in Russia not under discussion currently - Kremlin Russia 15:33
Georgia makes huge progress over past ten years - NATO Georgia 15:32
Food prices on rise in Kazakhstan Business 15:29
Zangazur Corridor to open economic opportunity for Azerbaijan, Armenia, and wider region Politics 15:26
Flight frequency between Georgia and Saudi Arabia up Transport 15:21
Kyrgyzstan can enter Afghan market by transit through Turkmenistan Business 15:21
Russian Adyghe exporters to negotiate with Azerbaijani enterprises Business 15:20
Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR Transport 15:19
OPEC+ seeks consensus on oil output policy after UAE roadblock Arab World 15:14
REC proposes to use trade financing of Russian bank in projects of Azerbaijan Finance 15:03
Georgia sees increase in consumer price index Business 14:50
SOCAR to supply diesel fuel for Ukrainian Railways Oil&Gas 14:47
Turkmen hydrogeological expedition exceeds plan for underground water searching Turkmenistan 14:45
Azerbaijani citizens need one more dose of vaccine to extend validity of vaccination certificates Society 14:37
Azerbaijani Air Force completes last stage of "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" Int’l Flight-Tactical Exercises (PHOTO/VIDEO) Azerbaijan 14:06
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy coal Tenders 13:46
Azerbaijan's consumer market volume slightly shrinks Finance 13:46
Volume of container transportation via Trans-Caspian International Transport Route increases Economy 13:45
Growth in oil demand, prices to strengthen Azerbaijan's economy in 2nd half of 2021 - EBRD Finance 13:44
Azerbaijan reveals 5M2021 data on sales through Azexport website Business 13:44
Vaccinated Georgian citizens can visit Netherlands - embassy Transport 13:42
EBRD to upgrade of leachate system at Georgia's solid waste landfill Business 13:36
Kazatomprom, CGNPC postpone closure date for fuel assembly plant project Business 13:34
Lithuanian cargo terminals ready to serve cargo flows from Uzbekistan Transport 13:33
Zangezur corridor has huge significance not only in region but also beyond - Analyst Economy 13:33
Global demand for hydrogen to increase sevenfold by 2070 Oil&Gas 13:32
Georgia reveals annual inflation rate Business 13:31
US allocates funds to Azerbaijan to fight coronavirus Politics 13:30
Volume of non-cash payments by foreigners in Azerbaijan grows Finance 13:30
Russian companies interested in participating in Azerbaijan's "smart" projects - ministry (Exclusive) Economy 13:29
Azerbaijan discloses number of employed citizens as of early June 2021 Business 13:29
Azerbaijan ranks with priority markets for applying Russian solutions - ministry Economy 13:27
Azerbaijan shares data on computer security requests for June 2021 ICT 13:27
SOCAR AQS to complete 3 wells at West Absheron field in 2021 Oil&Gas 13:26
Azerbaijani AzStateNet records increase in number of cyberattacks ICT 13:26
Majority of operations at Baku Stock Exchange for 5M2021 fall on PASHA Capital Finance 13:25
Alat FEZ to become platform for co-op of Azerbaijani business with int'l market Economy 13:24
Azerbaijan - one of Moscow's leading food importers in 2020 Economy 13:23
Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency talks media competition Society 13:19
EBRD announces full Paris alignment by end-2022 Oil&Gas 13:14
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom to decrease production against its Subsoil Use Contracts Business 13:08
Kyrgyzstan proposes to create C.Asia-S.Caucasus interregional platform Politics 12:53
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 12:53
Kazatomprom sells its share in solar subsidiary company Oil&Gas 12:51
Astana International Exchange launching AIX Qazaq Index Business 12:44
Kazakhstan on verge of boom in e-commerce sphere - experts Finance 12:35
Germany to have 1 million electric cars on the road in July Europe 12:30
Dump waste by Armenia into Azerbaijan's Okhchuchay river needs serious reaction - FM Politics 12:28
Almost 1,200 Moscow restaurants will be able to postpone rent until Dec. 2021 Russia 12:22
HPE buys Israeli cloud data co Zerto for $374m Israel 12:19
Oil dips after OPEC+ extends supply talks Oil&Gas 12:18
Facebook set to finance regional Australia newspaper fund US 12:15
President Aliyev’s far-sighted policy ensures rapid growth of Azerbaijan's int’l authority – Kyrgyz FM Kyrgyzstan 12:00
Turkmenistan, Russia agree on co-op in marking of industrial goods Business 11:55
Kyrgyzstan keen to use multimodal transport corridors through Azerbaijan Transport 11:54
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan reach new agreement for 2021-2022 Politics 11:51
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:51
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 11:51
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:48
Zydus Cadila seeks nod for world’s first DNA Covid vaccine Arab World 11:46
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold expanded meeting Politics 11:31
All news