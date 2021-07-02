Russia documents 23,218 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Russia has documented 23,218 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total case count to 5,561,360, the federal anti-coronavirus crisis center informed reporters on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

The relative daily increase rate is 0.42%.

In the past 24 hours, 2,488 cases were documented in the Moscow Region, 1,671 in St. Petersburg, 382 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 334 in the Voronezh Region, 325 in Buryatia.

Currently, there are 389,277 active COVID-19 cases in Russia.