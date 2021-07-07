Russia, US in contact on cybersecurity issues following Putin-Biden meeting — Kremlin

Moscow and Washington are in contact on cybersecurity issues following the June summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Certain contacts have taken place based on the agreements reached in Geneva," he said. Peskov pointed out that "the launch of a mechanism for cybersecurity consultations was announced" after the Putin-Biden summit.

The Kremlin spokesman noted earlier that Moscow and Washington highlighted the need to maintain contact on cybersecurity issues at the June 16 talks in Geneva. He also said that a mechanism for expert dialogue on cybersecurity issues would be launched soon, with the aim of discussing attacks, the overall level of cyber threats and issues related to critical infrastructure.

Putin stressed at a press conference following talks with Biden that Moscow and Washington were capable of hammering out an agreement on the rules of behavior in the fields of strategic stability, cybersecurity and regional conflicts. Biden, in turn, said that he had proposed a list of 16 infrastructure entities that should be off-limits to attacks.