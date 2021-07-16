Russian forest fires engulf over one mln hectares

Forest fires have engulfed 1,008,573 hectares in Russia, the Aerial Forest Protection Service said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"According to regional forestry departments, 115 forest fires engulfing 13,025 hectares were extinguished in Russia on July 15. As of midnight on July 16, 307 forest fires estimated at 1,008,573 hectares were active across the country. Efforts are underway to extinguish the blazes," the statement reads.

As many as 134 forest fires engulfing 858,653 hectares were reported in the Sakha region, fifteen fires active in the Chukotka region burned 45,195 hectares, three wildfires in the Kamchatka region scorched 34,891 hectares and the size of 30 forest fires active in the Irkutsk region is estimated at 27,095 hectares. Wildfires are burning in other Russian regions as well.

Firefighting activities involve 5,836 personnel and 966 pieces of equipment, as well as 41 aircraft. Another 75 aircraft are monitoring the fire situation.

The fire season has begun in all Russian regions, eight regions have declared a state of emergency.