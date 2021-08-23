Russia’s Aeroflot suspends flights to Bangkok until the end of October, a representative of the flagship carrier has told TASS, Trend reports.

Earlier reports said that Aeroflot had at first changed the route of flights from Moscow to Bangkok and Delhi, and then suspended flights to Bangkok against the background of the developments in Afghanistan.

"[Flights are suspended] until the end of the summer schedule," the source said. Generally, the airlines switch from the summer to the winter flight schedule at the end of October. It was said earlier, that the company planned to return the cost of the tickets or rebook them for those passengers who won’t be able to fly to Bangkok due to the cancellation of flights.