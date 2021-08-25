Russia analyzes all requests for evacuation from Afghanistan

Moscow registers and analyses all requests of evacuation from Afghanistan, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists Wednesday, commenting on the letter from Afghan graduates of Russian military education facilities asking for evacuation that was published in the media, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We register all requests, this information is being analyzed, I don’t have anything else to say here right now," the spokesman said. "This is a complicated situation. It is unlikely it could be discussed in detail in such a megaphone format."

He added that Kremlin "has not yet formulated" its position regarding the evacuation of Afghan students for education in Russia. Earlier, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov disclosed that there are over 1,400 students from Afghanistan currently receiving education in Russia.

On August 15, Taliban militants entered the capital city of Kabul without fighting and took complete control over the city in a matter of hours. The President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani announced that he was leaving the country in order to prevent bloodshed. Vice-President Amrullah Saleh claimed that in the absence of the president he becomes acting president in accordance with the Constitution. He urged the republic to continue fighting the Taliban. Meanwhile, Western states are in the process of evacuating their citizens and embassy employees from the republic.