Russia records another 17,837 coronavirus cases
Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 17,837 to reach 7,176,085 in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to data from the crisis center, Russia’s coronavirus growth rate was 0.25%.
In particular, Moscow reported 1,609 new cases followed by St. Petersburg (839), the Moscow Region (796), the Sverdlovsk Region (498), the Samara Region (471) and the Voronezh Region (470).
