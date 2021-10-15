Russia, Venezuela developing secured messenger — Rostec

Russia and Venezuela are cooperating in development of a secured messenger, Deputy CEO of Rostec Company Alexander Nazarov said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"We know this market and are developing joint projects in the nondefense production sphere. In particular, the work is underway to develop a secured national messenger with Corpostel and Conatel companies," Nazarov said, cited by Rostec.

The parties are also considering implementation of information solutions for power system management with Corpoelec electrical company and digitalization of production processes for Conviasa airline.

"These lines have the status of priority national projects for the Venezuelan side. Our partners rate high the deliverables of joint work," Nazarov said.