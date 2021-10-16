Novak does not rule out recurrence of energy crisis in Europe, urges its prevention

The energy crisis in Europe may recur in the future, which is why it is necessary to assume measures to prevent it, Russia Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by Sergey Brilev’s news show on Rossiya-1 on Saturday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"I do not rule out such a situation may recur. The gas shortage in Europe’s underground gas storage facilities currently stands at around 25 bln cubic meters, and something needs to be done about that," he said.

Russia not only fully meets its obligations in accordance with all contracts signed, "but has even increased supplies to global markets by 15% compared to last year," Novak added.

Earlier, Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov noted high demand for Russian gas in Europe, adding that Russia has always been a reliable supplier despite high domestic gas consumption.