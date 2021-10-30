Russia records all-time high of 40,251 new daily coronavirus cases

Russia recorded 40,251 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The total number of cases has reached 8,472,797, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to data from the crisis center, Russia's coronavirus growth rate was 0.48%.

In particular, 7,267 coronavirus cases were reported in Moscow in the past day, 3,578 in St. Petersburg, 2,680 in the Moscow region, 1,405 in the Samara region, 815 in the Nizhny Novgorod region and 787 in the Voronezh region.

There are currently 903,993 active coronavirus cases in Russia.