Russia detects 35,681 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since October 24

Russia has registered 35,681 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since October 24, with the total number of infections reaching 9,366,839 cases, according to data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center published on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.38%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,784 new cases were uncovered in the Moscow Region, along with 1,648 new infections in the Samara Region and 991 infections in the Krasnodar Region. Also, during this timeframe, 769 new cases were detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

All in all, at present, 1,047,860 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.