Crisis center discloses 32,136 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours

Russia has registered 32,136 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 14, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.

The total number of cases has reached 9,833,749 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

In the past 24-hour period, 3,134 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 2,412 - in St. Petersburg, 2,215 - in the Moscow Region, 865 - in the Samara Region, 727 - in the Voronezh Region, and 713 - in the Krasnoyarsk and the Krasnodar Regions.

All in all, at present, 1,020,811 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.