Crisis center discloses 32,136 new coronavirus cases in Russia over past 24 hours
Russia has registered 32,136 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest daily number since October 14, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.33%.
The total number of cases has reached 9,833,749 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
In the past 24-hour period, 3,134 new cases were uncovered in Moscow, 2,412 - in St. Petersburg, 2,215 - in the Moscow Region, 865 - in the Samara Region, 727 - in the Voronezh Region, and 713 - in the Krasnoyarsk and the Krasnodar Regions.
All in all, at present, 1,020,811 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at newly built Culture House in Gonagkand
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at secondary school No1 in Guba
President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attend opening of Guba Abad Factory enterprise (PHOTO)
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva view conditions created at Guba Olympic Sports Complex
Azerbaijan provides with insurance payments heirs of martyrs, soldiers wounded due to Armenian provocation on Nov. 16
Only innovative technology-based enterprises to function in Azerbaijan's liberated lands - deputy minister
Participants of Second Karabakh war, families of martyrs living, working in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories to be provided with benefits
Negotiations with several enterprises to attract investors to Aghdam industrial park nearing completion – deputy minister (PHOTO)
Mariana Vasileva expresses gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva