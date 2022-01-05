Russia records over 15,700 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Russia’s COVID-19 cases surged by 15,772 in the past 24 hours to 10,585,084, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0.15% over the past day.

Over the past day, some 1,273 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 775 cases of the infection were confirmed in the Moscow Region, some 415 cases were recorded in the Krasnodar Region, 400 cases were disclosed in the Chelyabinsk Region, some 395 cases were reported in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Currently, as many as 672,241 people are receiving treatment in Russia.