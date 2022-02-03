MOEX Index down 0.25% as morning trading session opens

The MOEX index dropped by 0.25% as the morning session on the Russian stock market opened on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

As of 07:00 Moscow time, the ruble denominated index reached 3,539.23 points, but by 07:17 Moscow time it decreased by 0.54% to 3,528.99 points.

The cost of an April futures contract for Brent crude on the London ICE exchange fell by 0.19% to $89.3 per barrel. The price of WTI futures dropped 0.35% to $87.95 a barrel.