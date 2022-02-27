Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for holding talks with Ukrainians – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

Trend:

The Russian delegation arrived in Belarus for holding the negotiations with the Ukrainian side, Press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov said, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"In accordance with the reached agreement, a Russian delegation consisting of representatives of the Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense and other structures, including the presidential administration, arrived in Belarus for holding the negotiations with the Ukrainians," Peskov said. "We will be ready to start these negotiations in Homyel."