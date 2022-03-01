Mastercard blocks multiple financial institutions over sanctions on Russia
Mastercard Inc said late on Monday it had blocked multiple financial institutions from its payment network as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia, Trend reports citing Reuters.
Mastercard will continue to work with regulators in coming days, the company said in a statement. It also promised to contribute a $2 million for humanitarian relief.
