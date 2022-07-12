Monkeypox reaches Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 12. Russia confirmed its first case of monkeypox, Trend reports citing the Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare (Rospotrebnadzor).

According to the statement, the disease was detected in a young man who developed a rash-like illness upon return from a trip to Europe.

"Biomaterials obtained from the patient were promptly sent to the Rospotrebnadzor entitled to conduct relevant testing. Following the results of biomaterial engineering, the infection with monkeypox virus (MPV) was confirmed. The patient is currently isolated, and there is no threat to his life. People who have been in contact with the infected person have been identified and are kept under close medical supervision. In case the diagnosis is confirmed, they will be provided with all the necessary medical care. Further spread of the virus was stopped due to the timely epidemic investigation. The situation is now under strict control of the agency," Rospotrebnadzor said.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. Over 9,000 cases of infection have been identified in 59 non-endemic countries and territories as of July 1, 2022.