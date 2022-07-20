Russia, Iran, Türkiye reject all unilateral sanctions against Syria

The presidents of Russia, Iran and Türkiye, Vladimir Putin, Ebrahim Raisi and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, have rejected all unilateral sanctions targeting Syria, urging the global community to step up assistance to the Syrian people in their joint statement on Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

In the statement released on Tuesday, the parties "expressed grave concern at the humanitarian situation in Syria and rejected all unilateral sanctions which are in contravention of international law". They "called upon the international community, particularly the UN and its humanitarian agencies and other governmental/non-governmental international institutions to increase their assistance to all Syrians without discrimination, politicization and preconditions," the statement said.