Ericsson to leave Russian market — company

Ericsson will wind down its operations in Russia in coming months, the Sweden-based telecommunication equipment producer told TASS on Monday, Trend reports.

"Since the announcement of indefinite suspension of business operations in Russia in April 2022, we have been working through the implications closely with our customers and employees. Ericsson will gradually wind down business activities in Russia as we complete our customer obligations over the coming months," the company said.

"Ericsson currently has 400 employees in Russia, and we are fully committed to provide financial and well-being support to all employees who will be affected. Many of our employees were already on paid leave," the company added.