Fire at oil refinery in Russia kills two, investigators say

Two people were killed in a fire on an area of 2,500 square meters at an oil refinery in Angarsk, Eastern Siberia, the Investigative Committee’s department for the region reported on Thursday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"According to investigators, a technological unit at an industrial site in Angarsk, the Irkutsk Region caught fire at 06:00 am (01:00 am Moscow time) today. Four people were injured in the fire, of which one was hospitalized with a traumatic brain injury, and two people were killed," the department said in a statement.

A criminal case has been opened into violations of industrial safety rules.