Wagner chief’s actions to be given proper legal assessment - Russian Prosecutor Gen’s Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24. The Prosecutor General's Office of Russia commented on the initiation of a criminal case against the founder of Wagner PMC Yevgeny Prigozhin, Trend reports.

The Prosecutor General's Office noted that a proper legal assessment of his actions would be given, the telegram channel of the Office said.

"On June 23, 2023, the Investigation Department of Russia’s Federal Security Service legally and reasonably initiated a criminal case against Prigozhin under Article 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. His actions will be given a proper legal assessment. This crime is punishable by imprisonment for a term of 12 to 20 years," says the statement.