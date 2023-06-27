Wagner Group to hand over heavy military equipment to Russia's Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. Wagner PMC will transfer heavy military equipment to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the country's Defense Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

"Preparations are underway to transfer the Wagner PMC of heavy military equipment to the active units of the Russian Armed Forces," the ministry said.

On June 24, Yevgeny Prigozhin, leader of Wagner PMC, claimed that the Russian Ministry of Defense was striking behind the Wagner group and asserted that there were casualties. The Russian Ministry of Defense called the situation a provocation and stated that the information did not correspond to reality.

Prigozhin had issued a menacing ultimatum to march towards Moscow. However, on June 25, Prigozhin unexpectedly struck a deal to relocate to Belarus. On June 27, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has terminated the criminal case against Wagner chief. The Kremlin assured him and his troops of immunity from prosecution, and provided an option for those interested to enlist in the regular Russian armed forces by signing contracts.