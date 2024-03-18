Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Russia Materials 18 March 2024 16:44 (UTC +04:00)
Putin secures 87.28 percent of votes in presidential election following processing of all protocols

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Russian presidential candidate and current head of state Vladimir Putin has gained 87.28 percent in the presidential election following the results of processing 100 percent of protocols, as stated on the website of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation (CEC), Trend reports, referring to TASS.

CPRF Nikolai Kharitonov takes second place with 4.32 percent of the vote, followed by New People candidate Vladislav Davankov with 3. 83 percent. The LDPR candidate Leonid Slutsky is in fourth place with 3.2 percent of the vote.

